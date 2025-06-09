Jackson backs Drua despite key players departure

Departing Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson. [Photo: FILE]

Departing Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson believes the club remains in a strong position for the future despite the departure of eight players at the end of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Speaking at the Drua Awards Night, Jackson reflected on his four years with the club and acknowledged the contributions of departing players Elia Canakaivata, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonia Waqa, Joseva Tamani, Inia Tabuavou, Ponipate Loganimasi, Simione Kuruvoli and Ilaisa Droasese.

Jackson said while the team had created many special memories during his tenure, the next step for the Drua was to turn those experiences into championship success.

“I talk about memories a lot, but it really is about winning memories. So we’ve created memories, boys, but really, it’s time to start winning memories. We need to keep this brand strong. This is the best brand in Super Rugby.”

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The former coach said he remains confident the Drua can become a dominant force in the competition and win multiple titles in the years ahead.

Jackson and his wife Fiona will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing to a close a journey that began when the Drua first entered Super Rugby.

“It was a tough decision. The Drua will always be part of us and part of me. It will always be in our hearts and our memories.”

Jackson also paid tribute to the departing players, saying player movement is an important part of the club’s growth and creates opportunities for the next generation of Fijian talent.

“As you can see, we’re losing a lot. I don’t think that’s an important thing around the Drua, because we always need the turnover of players. This country lives and breathes rugby, and if we don’t have a turnover in this club, then we’re stopping young men putting on the blue jersey.”

He said the players leaving should be celebrated for pursuing new opportunities overseas and thanked them for their contribution to the club.

“It’s not a sad thing. It’s a good thing that young men decide to go overseas and try something different. That’s what rugby brings, and that’s the importance of this game.”

Jackson added that he is excited to see the next wave of players come through the system and continue building the Drua legacy in the years ahead.