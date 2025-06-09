Diabetes Fiji pushes for minimum $1m in direct funding

Diabetes Fiji Executive Director Kini Marawa

Diabetes Fiji is calling for dedicated government funding, warning that diabetes remains the country’s leading cause of death.

The organization’s Executive Director, Kini Marawa, says the fight against diabetes is not merely a health issue but a national development, economic, and social justice crisis that requires urgent action and greater state investment.

Speaking ahead of the 2026-27 National Budget announcement, Marawa called on the Government to strengthen diabetes services nationwide by allocating at least $1 million directly to Diabetes Fiji.

He emphasizes that every person diagnosed deserves access to quality healthcare, life-saving medication, education, and a supportive environment to live a healthy, productive life.

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However, he stressed that significant gaps persist in the healthcare system, despite diabetes remaining one of Fiji’s most serious public health challenges.

Recent Ministry of Health data shows diabetes prevalence continues to rise, remaining a leading cause of disability and hospital admissions across the country.

Marawa states that health infrastructure investment must prioritize diabetes care, highlighting overcrowded clinics, shortages of trained educators and foot care nurses, and limited access to specialized services, particularly in rural and maritime communities.

Diabetes Fiji continues to see increasing numbers of diabetes-related complications presenting at health facilities nationwide, alongside a growing demand for community-based screening, prevention, and early intervention programs.

While the organization acknowledges state efforts to address non-communicable diseases, Marawa argues that the scale of the burden requires far greater strategic investment.

“The reality is that diabetes affects every sector of society. It impacts education, workforce productivity, household income, social welfare, and national economic growth.”

He maintains that investing in prevention today will save millions of dollars in future treatment costs.

Marawa revealed that Diabetes Fiji is seeking a minimum of $1 million in dedicated funding and is grateful that the Minister for Finance has allowed further discussions on the proposal.

He highlighted that while the Government allocated $10 million for HIV programs in the current financial year, diabetes does not receive similar priority funding despite its widespread impact.

Around 30 percent of Fiji’s population has been diagnosed with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, with many patients eventually suffering amputations or dying from complications linked to the disease.

Increased investment in prevention and primary healthcare could significantly reduce future treatment costs and prevent patients from progressing to severe complications.

Dedicated funding would allow Diabetes Fiji to expand its services beyond the Central Division and strengthen support in the Western, Northern, and Eastern divisions.

The organization currently provides community health screenings, awareness programs, foot care assessments, the Young Diabetes Fiji initiative, and outreach to vulnerable rural, remote, and maritime communities.

Marawa explains that current government support is provided through Ministry of Health grants that are shared among several NGOs through an Expression of Interest process.

However, these grants mainly cover operational costs and do not adequately fund staffing or other essential services.

He also raised concerns about the stigma and discrimination faced by people living with diabetes, noting that many continue to experience misinformation, emotional challenges, and a lack of understanding from families and workplaces.

Furthermore, parents of children living with Type 1 diabetes often carry significant emotional and financial burdens, while young people face barriers to participating fully in school, sports, and community activities.

Marawa concludes that addressing diabetes requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, warning that the Government cannot solve this crisis alone.