FCEF seeks election policy voice

FCEF Chief Executive Edward Bernard. [Photo: FILE]

The business community is closely watching the lead-up to the General Election and plans to present a white paper to all political parties in the coming weeks.

Amid rising operating costs driven by global volatility and increasing fuel prices, the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation wants the concerns and priorities of the private sector reflected in political party manifestos.

With the campaign period now underway, FCEF Chief Executive Edward Bernard says the private sector wants clear indications of which parties will champion the interests of businesses.

“We believe that this is important because when political parties start putting their manifesto together, they look at the business angle, they have something substantial and sustainable for businesses.”

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Bernard says the FCEF, while remaining apolitical, is set to push for key policy reforms through its upcoming white paper.

“So we will be doing that to make sure that the right message goes across the political parties, but also we are tracking the things that are going on around and building up to the national election.”

With cost pressures continuing to impact businesses nationwide, Bernard says policies that support businesses will ultimately benefit jobs, consumers and the wider economy.