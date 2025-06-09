Food Processors eyes renewable shift

The company is reorganizing its production schedules to maximize efficiency and reduce fuel use. [Photo: FILE]

Food Processors Fiji Limited is taking urgent steps to manage rising fuel costs that are affecting operations and profitability.

Board Chair Raj Sharma says the state-owned enterprise has already begun implementing measures to reduce fuel consumption and improve efficiency.

He highlighted this while making submissions on the company’s 2008 to 2019 annual report.

Acting Chief Executive Vinal Chand says the company is reorganizing its production schedules to maximize efficiency and reduce fuel use.

Article continues after advertisement

“What we have internally decided with the management is that we will plan our operations of boiler or retorted products. We will try to optimize those. The day we will run the boiler, we will try and maximize the output for all the products that are made through boiler production.”

Board Chair Raj Sharma says the company is also investing in long-term solutions to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

“I must thank the Department of Energy and the Ministry, plus KOICA. They are looking to fund us to get a rooftop solar plant and solar supply for the factory. That’s one. Second one, when you are looking at how you’re going to manage your stuff, we have to look internally at how best we can minimize our cost.”

Food Processors Fiji currently works with more than 500 farmers nationwide.