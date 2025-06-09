Prasad defends cane forecast price

Former Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad. [Photo: FILE]

Former Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says farmers should not be misled by critics, insisting the coalition government has delivered record support for the sugar industry.

Prasad says the government delivered the highest cane price in Fiji’s history in 2024, and payments have exceeded $100 per tonne in 2025 through government top-ups linked to Fiji Sugar Corporation forecasts.

He says the coalition has also supported farmers through fertiliser and weedicide subsidies, cane planting programmes, lease renewals and funding assistance for farmer premiums.

According to Prasad, about 80 percent of cane leases have been renewed over the past three years, while an additional $36 million has recently been allocated to boost cane payments.

Article continues after advertisement

He claims some of the critics now speaking out were linked to decisions that weakened the sugar industry after 2006, including the loss of European Union restructuring support and the weakening of the Sugar Cane Growers Council.

Meanwhile, former Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh says farmers should not panic over current cane price forecasts.

Singh says the forecast price issued by the Fiji Sugar Corporation is based on world market conditions and is subject to change through government support.

He says farmers can expect a final payout of around $85 per tonne, which he describes as the minimum guaranteed cane price.

Singh also points to rising fuel and production costs and says additional government assistance may be considered to ease pressure on growers.

Both leaders have urged farmers not to be influenced by speculation, stressing that government support will continue to help sustain the industry.