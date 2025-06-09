Taxi industry calls for relief

The Fiji Taxi Association is urging government relief as rising fuel prices, operating costs, and a 14-year gap in fare review has pushed operators to financial strain.

Association President Mohammed Faiyaz says the latest increase in fuel prices, which has seen petrol rise to between $3.93 and $4.54 per litre depending on location, has placed enormous pressure on an industry that was already struggling to survive.

“Taxi operators cannot continue to absorb these costs indefinitely. Taxis do not run on water. Every litre of fuel we purchase now costs almost double what operators were paying just a few years ago, yet our fares remain virtually unchanged from 2011.”

Faiyaz says while bus operators have received multiple fare increases over the years, supported by government subsidies, the taxi industry has been completely ignored.

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Faiyaz says the disparity in treatment between bus operators and taxi operators is becoming increasingly difficult to justify.

“The reality is that bus companies are often owned by large, established and influential businesses. The taxi industry, on the other hand, is overwhelmingly made up of ordinary Fijians operating small businesses, many of whom own only one vehicle and rely on it to support their families.”

He says the government recognized that rising costs were threatening the viability of bus operators and responded accordingly, yet it has failed to recognize that the same economic pressures are destroying the taxi industry.

He adds that the situation is worsening due to the increased illegal taxi operations.

The Association is calling on the government to immediately implement a package of support measures, including an urgent review and increase of taxi fares, strong enforcement against illegal taxi operators and a comprehensive review of the long-term sustainability of the taxi industry.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had earlier clarified that any requests for tax relief, subsidies, fare adjustments or other support measures must first go through the appropriate government processes before decisions can be made.

He adds that submissions from affected operators will be assessed by a designated sub-committee and relevant regulators before recommendations are considered by the government.