Ratu Latianara ready to face Tonga's best

Ratu Latianara College under-17 side training at school yesterday.

Ratu Latianara College girl’ss under-17 rugby league coach Ratu Seru Kuriyalavou says the opportunity to take on the best from Tonga comes at the perfect time, as they prepare for the 2026 Raluve Championship.

The match will provide a valuable opportunity for the side to test themselves in a highly competitive environment and assess their progress ahead of the schoolgirls rugby season.

Following their success at the national school’s rugby league competition, the team has maintained its training program, and they are confident to face the Tonga Junior Girls.

“This will be a very good test for us. Playing against their best, it will be a good chance to see where we are and point out areas we will need to work on.”

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The Pacific Schools Rugby League Championship will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka, with free admission for fans.

They play the Tonga Junior Girls at 9.30am on Saturday, before Ba Methodist School plays their Junior boys side at 2pm.

The matches will also be broadcast live on FBC Two.