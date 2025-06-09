Fiji FA hosts nationwide trials

The Fiji Football Association will begin nationwide trials next week in its search for players to represent the Fiji Under-19 Boys National Team.

The selection process will kick off on June 10 at the Navua Uprising Sports Facility before moving to Vatuwaqa, Sigatoka, Nadi, Ba and Labasa, giving aspiring footballers from across the country an opportunity to impress.

Head coach Marika Rodu has encouraged young players to take advantage of the trials and showcase their abilities as they vie for a place in the national squad.

“These trials are an important part of our preparations as we look to identify the best young players in the country. We want to allow every eligible player to be seen and to compete for a place in the national team.Representing Fiji is a privilege and we are looking for players who have the talent, commitment and attitude required to wear the national jersey. We encourage all aspiring players to attend the trials and give their best.”

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The trials are open to all eligible players interested in representing Fiji at the Under-19 level.