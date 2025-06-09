Opposition MP questions process for transport relief

[Photo: FILE]

Opposition MP Premila Kumar has questioned the government’s response to calls for assistance from taxi operators, carrier drivers and other transport providers struggling with rising fuel costs.

Kumar says small transport operators need urgent support and should not be forced to navigate lengthy bureaucratic processes before receiving assistance.

Her comments come as operators in Labasa and Seaqaqa continue to call for measures similar to those provided to bus operators amid escalating fuel and operational expenses.

“Submissions to who? Submission to the Minister for Finance. Minister for Finance is saying you make your submission to FCCC and FCCC is not the regulator for all types of transport. During COVID-19, we were not asking all these small businesses to make submissions. Common sense prevails. This is a crisis.”

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Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified that any requests for tax relief, subsidies, fare adjustments or other support measures must first go through the appropriate government processes before decisions can be made.

He adds that submissions from affected operators will be assessed by a designated sub-committee and relevant regulators before recommendations are considered by the government.

Meanwhile, transport operators across the country continue to await government decisions on possible relief measures as fuel prices place increasing pressure on businesses and household incomes.