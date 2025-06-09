Lautoka chases fifth Fiji FACT title

The Lautoka football side will be chasing its fifth BiC Fiji FACT title in Labasa.

Lautoka have won four FACT titl4es and three runner-up finishes, cementing its place among Fiji football’s most successful clubs.

Known as the Baby Blues, Lautoka has built a proud tradition in the Fiji FA Cup Tournament known as Fiji FACT

The western giants claimed their first Fiji FACT title in 2000 after defeating Nadroga 2-0 in the final at Prince Charles Park in Nadi. They secured their second crown in 2002, edging Nasinu 3-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout on home soil.

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After a lengthy wait, Lautoka returned to the summit of Fiji football in recent years.

In 2023, the Blues defeated Rewa 2-1 after extra time in Suva to reclaim the Fiji FACT title. They successfully defended the trophy in 2024 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Navua at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Interestingly, Lautoka has never met Ba or Suva in a Fiji FACT final. Their only final against Nadroga came in 2000, which resulted in Lautoka’s first title win.

The Baby Blues will also be returning to Subrail Park in Labasa, the same venue where they lifted the Fiji FACT trophy in 2024, giving them added confidence as they chase further glory