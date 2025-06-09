Second win for Fiji 7s

[Source:World Rugby]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s recorded its second pool win at the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Bordeaux, France.

The Osea Kolinisau-coached side defeated Great Britain 26-12 with a solid performance in the second half. Great Britain earlier beat South Africa 19-14.

It was 14-7 at halftime with Filipe Sauturaga and Apete Narogo scoring tries. Narogo, scored a second-half double in their 31-12 over Kenya.

George Bose, who could have got on the scoresheet in the first spell, didn’t miss after the break when he ran 70 meters to score their third.

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Narogo was later sent off for a dangerous tackle, and Team GB took advantage with another try to trail 14-21.

However, Narogo returned with his second to seal the deal 26-12 win.

In the first match against Kenya, it took the national side just 15 seconds after kick-off to score through Terio Tamani.

A mistake at the breakdown less than a minute later saw Kenya capitalized and score, and in the process Fiji was reduced to six men after Kavekini Tanivanuakula was sent off for diving on the tryscorer after the try was scored.

Fiji then went 100 meters to score through Bose after some brilliant work from their own tryline by Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

Leading 12-7 at the break, Fiji 7s came out second best with some big physical plays.

The Kenyans never stepped back, were brutal with the ball, and scored again to level it at 12-all, as Joseva Talacolo was taken off due to their physicality.

Tanivanuakula put Fiji back in the lead with another try, this time from a team effort, before Narogo broke through to dot down between the sticks, and he did it again just a minute later.

Fiji’s next game is at 9:06 tonight against South Africa.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.