Israeli Embassy boosts climate goals

[File Photo]

The opening of Israel’s new embassy in Suva is expected to strengthen Fiji’s climate resilience and support long-term sustainable development goals.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made the comments at the official opening yesterday, saying Israel’s return to a diplomatic presence in Fiji goes beyond traditional relations and opens new opportunities for cooperation in key development areas.

Rabuka said cooperation with Israel could support Fiji’s national development priorities, particularly in climate resilience, renewable energy and water security.

“We welcome constructive international partnership that support the stability and sustainable development in the Pacific, including cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, water security and climate resilience.”

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Rabuka said Israel’s expertise, technology and potential investment could assist Fiji in achieving its National Development Goals and climate targets by 2030.

He added that stronger collaboration would help boost both climate adaptation and mitigation efforts as Fiji continues to face increasing climate impacts.

The Government says such partnerships will play an important role in strengthening resilience while supporting long-term development priorities.