Babasiga Lions roar through history

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The return of the BiC Fiji FACT to Subrail Park this year brings back memories of some of the greatest moments in Extra Supermarket Labasa FC’s proud football history.

Few teams have enjoyed as much success in the competition as the Babasiga Lions, whose name has become synonymous with the Fiji FACT through decades of memorable campaigns, passionate support and tournament triumphs.

Labasa enters the 2026 edition as one of the competition’s most decorated sides, boasting five Fiji FACT titles and nine runner-up finishes.

Their first taste of Fiji FACT glory came in 1992 when they lifted the trophy on home soil, defeating Nadroga 1-0 in front of a packed Subrail Park.

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The victory remains one of the most celebrated achievements in the district’s football history and marked the last time Labasa won the tournament at home.

The Babasiga Lions added another title in 1997 after sharing the championship with Ba following a scoreless final.

They followed that up in 1999 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lautoka to further cement their place among Fiji’s football powerhouses.

After a lengthy wait, Labasa returned to the summit in 2015, defeating Rewa 2-0 in Nadi to end a 16-year title drought and spark celebrations throughout the Northern Division.

Their most recent triumph came in 2025 when they once again overcame Rewa in a dramatic final at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. Locked at 1-1 after regulation time and scoreless through extra-time, the match was decided in a penalty shootout, where Labasa held their nerve to win 3-1 and secure a 4-2 overall victory.

While the club has celebrated plenty of success, it has also experienced its share of heartbreak. Labasa has finished runner-up nine times, falling short against some of Fiji football’s traditional giants, including Ba, Suva, Rewa and Nadroga.

Despite those setbacks, the Babasiga Lions remain one of the most respected and feared teams in Fiji football.

Their loyal supporters, attacking style of play and ability to deliver on the big stage have made them a perennial contender whenever the Fiji FACT rolls around.

The club’s rich history has also produced numerous national representatives and unforgettable performances, helping shape the legacy of one of Fiji’s premier football competitions.

As the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT returns to Subrail Park, Labasa will once again carry the hopes of the North, determined to add another chapter to an already remarkable tournament legacy.

Labasa FC Fiji FACT Titles

1992 – defeated Nadroga 1-0

1997 – joint winners with Ba

1999 – defeated Lautoka 2-1

2015 – defeated Rewa 2-0

2025 – defeated Rewa 4-2 after penalties

Runner-up Finishes

1991 – lost to Ba

1995 – lost to Suva

2001 – lost to Nadroga

2006 – lost to Ba

2007 – lost to Ba

2008 – lost to Navua

2011 – lost to Rewa

2018 – lost to Rewa

2022 – lost to Suva