Students keep Girmit legacy alive

The stories and sacrifices of the Girmitiyas are continuing to resonate with a new generation of Fijians.

Students from across the country have been recognised in the National 147th Girmit Day Competition for using poetry, essays and artwork to reflect on the enduring legacy of Girmit and its relevance today.

Organised by the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts through the Ministry of Education, the competition challenged students to explore this year’s theme, “From Roots to Wings, Carrying the Girmit Flame Forward.”

Entries in English, Hindi and Vosa Vakaviti highlighted Fiji’s rich cultural diversity while demonstrating a strong understanding of the history, values and contributions of the Girmitiyas.

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The Ministry says the competition shows that young people are playing an important role in ensuring this chapter of Fiji’s history is not forgotten.