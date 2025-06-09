Fiji's climate commitments ambitious but unguaranteed

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s latest climate commitments have been praised internationally as ambitious, with both government agencies and non-government organisations contributing to efforts aimed at combating climate change.

Speaking at a recent climate summit in Suva, Minister for Climate Change Lynda Tabuya confirmed that Fiji is among 138 countries that have submitted their third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the United Nations under the Paris Agreement.

She says the NDC outlines Fiji’s climate commitments and serves as a roadmap for reducing emissions, strengthening resilience, and addressing climate-related challenges across multiple sectors.

“The NDCs serve as the blueprint for achieving our Paris Agreement commitments. Therefore, it sets out ambitious conditional and unconditional commitments across key sectors of energy, waste, agriculture, and other land use, adaptation, ocean priorities, and loss and damage.”

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Tabuya said Fiji has reinforced these commitments through its Climate Change Act, providing a legal framework to support implementation and guide climate action nationally.

She stressed that achieving these targets will require stronger partnerships, greater access to technology, and increased support for vulnerable communities.

“We all require enhanced access to emerging technology, capacity, and partnerships that move at the speed and scale required by our people and the most vulnerable communities.”

Meanwhile, Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa reaffirmed the region’s commitment to ensuring climate priorities remain central to global discussions.

“In the face of climate change and sea-level rise, world leaders have taken a clear and unified position through the 2021 declaration of preserving maritime zones, especially in the face of climate change-related sea-level rise.”

While Fiji’s climate commitments have received international recognition, attention is now focused on implementation, with success ultimately dependent on the delivery of policies, projects, and ongoing reporting under the Paris Agreement.