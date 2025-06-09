Health law to shape projects

[Photo: FILE]

Proposed amendments to the Public Health Act could affect rural housing, water, and sanitation projects, with the Rural Ministry calling for the changes to be integrated into future development plans.

Acting Deputy Secretary Josefa Navuku told the Standing Committee reviewing the Public Health Amendment Bill 2026 that the reforms would directly affect several key government programs.

He says they are currently reviewing and improving the design of these programs and want to ensure they are aligned with any new public health requirements introduced through the amended legislation.

“And this act, the proposed amendments, and the final outcome, we believe, have a bearing on some of our key programs in the Ministry, namely the high-risk water and sanitation and also the Rural Housing Program—a program that was brought back to the Ministry in the last three years. And a number of amendments and improvements are being made to the design of these packages.”

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Navuku told the committee that stronger alignment between public health laws and rural development programs would help ensure government investments deliver healthier and more sustainable outcomes for communities.

The Ministry is expected to submit a detailed written submission within the next two weeks after consulting its divisional commissioners and provincial offices nationwide.