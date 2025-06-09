Investigation into man’s death launched

An investigation has been launched into the death of a 30-year-old man at Valelevu Health Centre, with Police confirming the case has been referred to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Police say a post-mortem has also been ordered to establish the exact cause of death.

Initial information indicates the man first presented at the health centre on June 3, 2026, and was advised he needed admission for further tests but signed a discharge slip and returned home to Kinoya.

He returned to the centre on June 4 with family members after his condition worsened, but attempts by health officials to treat him were unsuccessful.

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Police say early findings remain subject to further investigation, including claims that members of a joint task force were involved in a raid where the man was allegedly present.