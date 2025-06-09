Police, military operations to remain in Naweni

[Photo: FILE]

Police and military operations in Naweni, Cakaudrove, will remain in place until next year following requests from traditional leaders who say the operation is already having a positive impact on the district.

The issue was raised during the Cakaudrove Provincial Council “talanoa session” in Korotasere, where community representatives called for the joint operation to continue as authorities intensify efforts to curb drug-related activities in the area.

Cakaudrove-i-Vanua district representative Taia Colatiniyara says Naweni, once known as a hotspot for marijuana cultivation, is now seeing encouraging changes among young people, with many turning to farming, sports and other productive activities.

“We have noticed positive changes in the behaviour of young people in Naweni. On behalf of the traditional leaders, I am requesting authorities to continue the operation because many youths are gradually moving away from their old lifestyles and are now focusing on healthier and more productive activities.”

Article continues after advertisement

Provincial Council Chair Sirilo Vukica says maintaining the checkpoints and security presence is important to ensure gains already made are not reversed.

He says tackling the drug problem requires a united effort involving law enforcement agencies, traditional leaders, communities, and families working together to keep young people away from illegal activities.

Minister for Policing Iowane Naivalurua welcomed the feedback from the province and assured community leaders that the joint operation will continue until December.

The operation forms part of ongoing efforts to disrupt illegal drug activities and strengthen community safety in parts of Cakaudrove identified as high-risk areas.