Kim calls for ‘exponential’ nuclear expansion after inspecting new plant, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the country's nuclear material production base and nuclear weapons institute [Source: Reuters]

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a newly operational ​nuclear material production facility and called for ‌an “exponential” expansion of the country’s atomic arsenal, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

Kim said production capacity for weapons-grade nuclear ​material had reached more than double its ​previous level over the past five years ⁠and instructed officials to further increase output to ​meet long-term strategic goals.

During the visit, Kim was briefed ​on new production processes incorporating more advanced technology and reviewed current output targets and future plans, KCNA reported.

Kim said ​the expansion was necessary given what he called ​worsening security threats and long-term confrontation with hostile forces, and ‌reaffirmed ⁠the country’s policy of continuously increasing its nuclear deterrent.

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KCNA said a key consultative meeting on bolstering nuclear forces was held the same day, at which ​Kim outlined ​guidelines for ⁠accelerating both the qualitative and quantitative expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Kim said ​the country had made “responsible and significant ​decisions,” ⁠including setting out the sequence and safeguards for executing what he described as a vast plan to ⁠strengthen ​nuclear forces “exponentially.”

North Korea had “set a ​transformative milestone for the advancement of nuclear capabilities,” he said.