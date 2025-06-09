Israel plans MASHAV presence in Fiji

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji could soon benefit from expanded training, technical expertise and development assistance through Israel’s international development agency, MASHAV.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed plans to establish a MASHAV presence in the country as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between Fiji and Israel.

Sa’ar says the initiative will help deliver practical support in areas critical to Fiji’s development, including agriculture, water security, energy, technology and innovation.

The announcement is among the first major development initiatives to emerge from the strengthening relationship between Fiji and Israel, following the opening of Israel’s embassy in Suva yesterday.

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Known formally as MASHAV, the agency was established in 1958 under Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It serves as Israel’s international development arm, working with countries around the world through training programmes, scholarships, technical assistance and capacity-building projects.

MASHAV is internationally recognised for sharing Israeli expertise in agriculture, irrigation, water management, climate resilience, public health, education and community development.

For Fiji, the agency could provide opportunities for farmers, government officials, entrepreneurs and professionals to access specialised training and knowledge in sectors where Israel is considered a global leader.

Israel is particularly known for its advances in drip irrigation, water conservation, desalination technology and climate-smart agriculture—areas that align closely with Fiji’s efforts to strengthen food security and build resilience against climate change.

Sa’ar says Israel wants to share its innovation and experience with Fiji and other Pacific nations, describing the region