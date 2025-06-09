Fijian makeover for Cardiff pub ahead of Nations Championship

[Photo Supplied: Matthew Horwood]

A pub in Lansdowne, Canton, Cardiff, was transformed into “The Fiji Arms” today, bringing Welsh and Fijian culture together through music, food, rugby, and community spirit ahead of the Nations Championship.

Complete with Fijian flags, bespoke pub signage and traditional food, the much-loved local became Fiji Rugby’s “home from home” for the afternoon as players, media and special guests gathered to celebrate the countdown to the tournament.

The event also featured a unique joint performance by Welsh and Fijian choirs, combining traditional songs from both nations in a celebration of the shared passion, hospitality, and community spirit that connect Wales and Fiji through rugby.

Fiji will play all of their ‘home’ fixtures in the UK during this summer’s inaugural Nations Championship, with Cardiff hosting the tournament opener against Wales in what promises to be one of the standout occasions of the summer rugby calendar.

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FIJI Water Flying Fijian prop says to see Cardiff and Wales as a whole embrace Fijian culture means so much to the team.

“The sense of community we’ve found in the UK has made us feel genuinely welcome here, and we can’t wait to celebrate our shared passion for rugby when the Nations Championship kicks off for us on 4 July.”

Guests were invited to sample specially created Fijian-inspired additions to the pub menu, while the venue itself was decorated with traditional artwork, matchday memorabilia and tropical-inspired décor.

Fiji Rugby Union’s Director of Rugby, Lailanie Burnes, says Cardiff has shown them exactly the kind of welcome they hoped for when they decided to play their ‘home’ fixtures in the UK this summer.

“We’re proud to bring the Flying Fijians to both the Fijian community in the UK and the Welsh supporters who have adopted us as their second team over the years. We want to showcase our culture to as many people as possible, and ‘The Fiji Arms’ felt like a perfect way to blend the best of both countries.”

The transformation of The Lansdowne into ‘The Fiji Arms’ has been designed to give fans and the local community an authentic taste of Fijian culture ahead of the tournament.

The initiative serves as a preview of what promises to be an unforgettable celebration at Cardiff City Stadium, which will be transformed into a vibrant slice of Fiji for the day.

Alongside world-class rugby, attendees will experience captivating cultural performances, a curated Fijian village showcasing the islands’ rich heritage, appearances from three of Fiji’s leading music groups, and non-stop entertainment throughout the event.

Fans will also have the opportunity to attend the official after-party, where they can celebrate with fellow supporters, enjoy live entertainment, and meet some of the Fiji players in a unique and memorable setting.

The occasion will highlight Cardiff’s important role in welcoming Fiji Rugby to the UK this summer, creating a unique fusion of sport, culture, and community, and delivering an experience that extends far beyond the action on the pitch.

The inaugural Nations Championship begins on Saturday, 4 July at Cardiff City Stadium, with Wales taking on Fiji in the opening fixture at 1.10am.