Rabuka lauds resilience in Cakaudrove

Prime Minister Rabuka speaking at the Cakaudrove Provincial Council Meeting today.

Despite the economic and social challenges facing the country, the people of Cakaudrove have been commended for their resilience and continued commitment to development.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made the remarks while opening the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting in Korotasere, saying the progress achieved in many rural communities reflects the strength of collective action and community leadership.

Rabuka says rural development cannot be achieved by government alone, but requires the support and participation of communities, traditional leaders, and the vanua.

“I’ve seen a lot of progress in most villages on my way here. While the progress may be slow, it shows what communities can achieve when people work together rather than relying solely on government assistance.”

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The Prime Minister also clarified that his attendance at provincial council meetings is based on invitations received by his office.

He dismissed suggestions that he gives preference to his home province.

He says government representatives continue to attend meetings across the country, even when he is unable to do so personally.

Cakaudrove Provincial Council Chair Sirilo Vukica says key discussions over the next two days will focus on provincial finances, development priorities, and reports from various committees, including youth and women’s representatives.

Issues relating to crime, health, education, and the growing threat of drugs are also expected to feature prominently during the meeting as leaders discuss ways to strengthen communities and improve services across the province.