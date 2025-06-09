Tawake praises Legge's leadership and team culture

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women captain Bitila Tawake has praised head coach Mike Legge for creating a positive and professional environment within the squad.

The skipper describes Legge as an easy-going coach who enjoys keeping the mood light around the team, but said the players have great respect for the decisions he makes.

She acknowledges that some tough selection calls were made ahead of the season opener, but said the squad fully supports the direction set by their coach.

She also credited the wider coaching group, including assistant coaches and support staff, for helping create a positive and professional environment that has strengthened the team throughout their preparations.

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Tawake says the players have enjoyed working under Legge this season, highlighting the balance he brings between discipline and enjoyment in the group.

While joking that the coach likes to laugh with the players, she said his leadership has played an important role in building a strong team culture ahead of the new campaign.

The Drua will play their first home game at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday against the Western Force at 2pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.