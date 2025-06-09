Tuimaba returns as Fiji names squads for Bordeaux

Aminiasi Tuimaba

Olympic gold medallist Aminiasi Tuimaba headlines the Fiji men’s squad for this weekend’s Bordeaux 7s, marking a key return as the side looks to strengthen its campaign in France. Fiji Rugby has named both its men’s and women’s teams, blending experience with in-form players ahead of the latest leg of the HSBC Sevens Series.

Tuimaba’s inclusion adds firepower to a squad captained by Terio Veilawa, alongside core players such as Jeremaia Matana, Joseva TTalacolo,and George Bose. The team also features Isai Rugu, Ratu Filipe Sauturaga, Apete Narogo, and Tomasi Vuluma as Fiji targets a strong showing in Bordeaux.

On the women’s side, Fijiana 7s will be led by Verenaisi Ditavutu, with a squad that includes Rogosau Adimereani, Sera Bolatini, and Ana Maria Naimasi. Experienced campaigners Reapi Ulunisau and Mere Vocevoce also bolster the lineup, providing leadership and depth.

Both teams head into the tournament following a solid week of preparation in Europe, with coaching staff confident the squads are ready to deliver on the international stage.