IMF taps Alvaro Piris as new mission chief for Venezuela

[Source: Reuters]

The International Monetary ​Fund selected Alvaro Piris Chavarri as ‌its new mission chief for Venezuela, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the ​matter.

The IMF told Reuters it does not ​comment on staff issues.

Piris currently serves ⁠as the IMF’s assistant director in its ​African Department and mission chief for Ethiopia, according ​to the IMF.

His prior roles include leading IMF missions in Mozambique, Lebanon and China.

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The appointment comes ​after Venezuela, which has been in ​default on its external debt since 2017, said last ‌month ⁠it would begin restructuring.

Analysts estimate the total, including unpaid bonds, arbitration awards and interest, exceeds $150 billion.

Venezuela is seeking to reintegrate into the ​global financial ​system following ⁠the re-establishment of relations with the IMF and the World Bank, which ​were suspended in 2019 over government ​recognition ⁠disputes.

The IMF said it was discussing a path toward holding an “Article IV” consultation with ⁠Venezuela, ​a sign that engagement with ​Caracas is moving toward regular economic surveillance.