New political party seeks registration

[Photo: FIJIAN ELECTIONS OFFICE/ FACEBOOK]

A new political party is one step closer to entering the political landscape after submitting its application for registration to the Fijian Elections Office.

The Proposed Liberation of Fiji Party lodged its application with the Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa, yesterday.

Mataiciwa says the application will now be published in a newspaper and the Gazette, as required under the Political Parties Act 2013.

She says the publication will trigger the official period for objections, allowing members of the public to raise concerns or objections to the party’s registration.

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According to Mataiciwa, any objections received will be assessed by the Fijian Elections Office, with the proposed party allowed to respond before a decision is made.

She says the Registrar will determine whether the party’s application is approved or rejected only after all legal requirements have been thoroughly assessed.

The Fijian Elections Office says the process is designed to ensure transparency, accountability and public participation in the registration of political parties.

A final decision on the party’s registration is expected after the objections and compliance review process is completed.