Fiji Kulas shows resilience despite loss

The Fiji Kulas showed plenty of character as they fought back from three goals down before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to Hong Kong in the first of two FIFA Women’s International Friendlies in Hong Kong last night.

After a nervous start, the Kulas gradually settled into the contest but trailed 1-0 at halftime after Hong Kong capitalised on their opportunities.

The hosts extended their lead with two quick goals early in the second spell to move 3-0 ahead and put Fiji under immense pressure.

However, the Kulas responded positively, displaying the fighting spirit that coach Nicola Demaine had demanded from their side.

Article continues after advertisement

Narieta Leba pulled one back before Elesi Tabunase added a second to set up a tense finish, but Fiji was unable to find an equaliser.

Despite the result, Demaine was encouraged by the experience gained against quality opposition outside the Oceania region.

“Obviously, we aren’t happy about conceding three goals, but coming back from 3-0 down to make it 3-2 showed great resilience.”

They play Hong Kong again tomorrow for their final clash.