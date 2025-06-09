Brace for a tough budget says PM Rabuka

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Fijians are being warned to expect a tough national budget later this month as the government grapples with rising global fuel prices and ongoing economic pressures.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the 2026-2027 National Budget will focus on economic realities rather than popular spending measures, as the country navigates an increasingly challenging financial environment.

He says the government is preparing a responsible budget aimed at ensuring long-term economic stability, even if it means making difficult decisions.

“We are not going to make any pleasant promises because you cannot make pleasant promises at times like this. It’s going to be tough. We’ll just have to be tough about it.”

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The Prime Minister says concerns raised by taxi operators, carrier drivers and other transport providers over rising fuel costs have been noted and will be considered through the relevant government processes.

Rabuka says submissions from affected operators will be assessed by a designated sub-committee and fuel regulators before recommendations are made to the government for further action.

He adds that any decisions involving tax relief, subsidies, fare adjustments or other support measures will only be announced after careful consideration, urging the public not to speculate before official announcements are made.

The comments come as businesses and households across the country continue to feel the impact of rising fuel prices and increasing costs of living.