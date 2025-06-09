Film Fiji facilitates educational tour to US Survivor set

Film Fiji is facilitating an educational tour to the US Survivor series set on Friday the 28th of May ,located on Mana Island in the Yasawa Group for students participating in the Film Category of the Kula Film Awards. The initiative is designed to provide students with valuable industry exposure and firsthand experience on an international production set.

BSP Life, the Gold Sponsor for the Kula Film Awards Film Category, will also be part of the tour. Officials from the Ministry of Education will accompany the students in support of the initiative, alongside Film Fiji’s media partner FBC and event partner Resonance.

Film Fiji extends its sincere appreciation to its US Survivor stakeholders for supporting the initiative and providing this unique opportunity for Fiji’s young and aspiring filmmakers.

Film Fiji CEO Jone Robertson said the initiative highlights the importance of industry collaboration in developing Fiji’s creative talent.

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“This is a great opportunity for the students participating in the Film Category to gain valuable exposure and real-life experience on a professional production set. We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Education, our Gold Sponsor BSP Life, our media partner FBC, and our event partner Resonance in creating meaningful opportunities that inspire and nurture the next generation of Fijian storytellers and filmmakers,”

The educational tour forms part of Film Fiji’s ongoing commitment to supporting creative education, youth engagement, and industry development through strategic partnerships and experiential learning opportunities.