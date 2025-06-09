Compensation proposed for health victims

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Employment, while supporting the proposed Public Health Amendment Bill, says stronger laws are needed to address modern public health challenges and better protect workers and communities.

Deputy Secretary of Operations Atish Kumar says issues such as non-communicable diseases, pandemics, climate-related illnesses, and mental health concerns currently faced by the country are not fully covered under the current law.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic exposed gaps in existing legislation and highlighted the need for stronger legal powers to respond to public health emergencies.

Kumar says they are calling for tougher penalties for people who intentionally contaminate public water sources and other utilities.

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While making submissions on the bill, he highlighted a water contamination incident in Ba that left many people ill and unable to work, causing some families to lose income.

The deputy secretary says victims affected by such incidents should be considered for compensation, particularly when the harm is caused by someone else’s negligence.

“I think it’s important that there has to be some form of compensation included in the legislation so that it is adequate for the families and those who are affected, because it is not their doing; it is someone else’s doing. Why should the public be affected by this?”

Kumar also stressed the importance of public awareness, stronger food safety standards, and improved sanitation measures to protect public health and enhance workplace productivity.