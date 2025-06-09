Scientists find new species of dragonfly, grasshopper and a fluorescent spider

[Source: Reuters]

Wildlife experts found eight new species of dragonfly, three unknown grasshoppers and some 60 new butterflies and ​moths in vivid hues during a trip to Angola’s ‌Lisima plateau in February, a conservation group said.

The Wilderness Project visited the waters that flow through the plateau and which feed four ​of Africa’s major rivers: the Congo, Okavango, Zambezi and Cuanza.

New ​species included an armoured, predatory cricket, a previously undescribed ⁠species of copper caterpillar and its adult butterfly, and a ​crowned crab spider that fluoresces under ultraviolet light.

Experts also found a ​new blood orange-hued species of ladybird orb-web spider which mimics ladybirds in signaling to predators with a bright colour – normally a darker red – that it ​is too bitter or toxic.

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“The armoured crickets are very cool … ​very fierce-looking,” expedition leader Rob Taylor told Reuters. “As a defense mechanism, they can ‌actually ⁠squirt fluid onto whoever’s trying to attack them.”

Scientists the world over are frantically trying to record species as they reckon with a global ecological crisis that has put a million plant and ​animal species on ​the brink of extinction. ⁠They estimate there are 8.7 million species in the world, of which science has identified only ​1.5 million.

Many are fast disappearing because of human ​activity, with ⁠more than 800 animal species going extinct since around 1500.

Taylor said wildlife in the Lisima plateau was threatened by “tree-felling, deforestation and … the ⁠artisanal ​diamond mining industry,” as well as by ​slash-and-burn agriculture, which razes natural forests to use the soil for planting, only to ​see the nutrients wash away.