UK police under pressure after dying student was handcuffed

[Source: Reuters]

British police faced a national backlash on Tuesday over the inflammatory case of an ‌18-year-old student who was handcuffed as he lay dying from stab wounds after his killer falsely alleged a racist attack.

Henry Nowak died after the knife attack in the southern England city of Southampton last December.

His killer Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, having lied to police at the time that ​Nowak had assaulted him.

In police bodycam footage, Nowak is seen lying on the street saying “I’ve been stabbed” and “I can’t breathe” while an ​officer responds “I don’t think you have, mate”.

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Prime Minister Keir Starmer said there were “serious questions” to answer, including how “allegations of racism ⁠informed or fed into the decision-making in that particular case.”

“It is impossible to watch that footage and not appreciate that those questions absolutely have ​to be answered,” Starmer told reporters.

Judge William Mousley acknowledged in court on Monday that the case had stirred racial tension across Britain.

Nigel Farage, whose anti-immigration Reform ​party leads opinion polls, said it was an example of the rights of ethnic minorities trumping those of white British people.