Universal commits to £5 billion theme park north of London

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (R) and Comcast NBCUniversal's Universal Destinations & Experiences Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury (L) [Source: Reuters]

Comcast NBCUniversal will invest more than £5 billion in building its first European theme park in Bedfordshire, ​north of London, supported by £1.3 billion of government money ‌to upgrade road and rail links and other infrastructure.

The resort, which was first announced in April 2025, will be named “Universal United Kingdom ​Resort”, the U.S. media giant said on Wednesday.

It will ​employ nearly 20,000 during construction and create a ⁠further 8,000 jobs when it opens in 2031, it ​added.

Universal Studios has five resorts and parks in the U.S. ​states of California and Florida as well as in Singapore, Japan, and China, offering rides and attractions based on Jurassic Park, Harry ​Potter, and other movie franchises.

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The company has said the ​UK park will feature “several themed lands” and aims to attract 8.5 million ‌visitors ⁠in its first year.

British finance minister Rachel Reeves and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy joined Comcast chairman Brian Roberts in Downing Street to unveil the name and logo for the ​resort, with ​Nandy calling the ⁠investment a “huge vote of confidence” in Britain.

Roberts said Comcast had a “long and proud history” ​in Britain through pay-TV business Sky, which is ​in talks ⁠to buy ITV’s broadcasting unit, and NBCUniversal, and it looked forward to creating “a spectacular destination”.

Comcast bought a 500-acre former brickworks ⁠in ​Bedfordshire, about 55 miles north of ​London, in 2023 for the park, and it was granted planning permission ​in December 2025.