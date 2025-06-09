Israel reopens embassy in Fiji

[Photo: MOLLYN NAKABEA/ FACEBOOK]

The Israeli embassy office has officially opened in Suva.

The opening re-establishes Israel’s diplomatic presence in the country following the establishment of Fiji’s embassy in Jerusalem last year.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the embassy’s opening is a significant milestone that has been years in the making.

“The opening of this, your premises here, overlooking the harbour of Fiji, is a continuation of that blessing. You have blessed Fiji by deciding to open your embassy here in Fiji.”

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The inauguration marks a milestone in Fiji and Israel’s relations, strengthening diplomatic and development cooperation.

In addition to the reopening, the embassy has assured the Fijian Government of its support in key sectors of the economy, with the aim of developing Fiji’s economy while enhancing Fiji’s bilateral ties and security with the state of Israel.

The embassy is located on the ninth floor of the Fijian Holdings Limited tower and is spearheaded by Ambassador Maya Yaron.