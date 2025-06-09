Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcome second child

[Source: BBC News]

Reality TV personality Molly-Mae Hague has welcomed her second child with professional boxer Tommy Fury.

“And then there were 4,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of her, Fury, and their older daughter, Bambi, in a hospital room, smiling at the new addition to the family.

Hague did not reveal the name or gender of her second child in the Instagram post.

The couple, who met on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019, announced they were pregnant with their second child back in February.

Article continues after advertisement

Among the well-wishers in the comments were TV presenter Rochelle Humes, TV personality Stacey Solomon, and Love Island alumna Maura Higgins.

“Congratulations again. So happy for you all,” Higgins said.

The birth comes after Hague and Fury rekindled their relationship last May following a nine-month split, which both attributed to Fury’s drinking.

Fury, the half-brother of former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, told the BBC that turning to alcohol following an injury had ultimately led to their relationship ending.

But less than a year later, Hague confirmed they were back together, saying Fury had not drunk alcohol for four months and that “things are looking so much better”.

Hague has also been open with her fans about her struggles with pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood, describing having her first child as challenging at times.

The reality TV star previously said she had “extreme emotions” early on in her pregnancy with Bambi and had been crying every day.

She also recounted suffering “excruciating” pain during childbirth, telling fans: “I spent five to six hours rolling around in the bed crying in agony.”

In the first few weeks after Bambi’s birth, Hague described challenges, including struggling to produce breast milk.

“I’m not going to beat around the bush… I was not prepared,” she told fans during a Q&A, adding: “She’s completely and utterly worth it all though. Every single hard moment!”