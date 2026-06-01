FBC to show school's championship Live

Rugby League fans in Fiji’s Western Division are in for an exciting weekend, as the Pacific Secondary Schools Championship gets underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The action kicks off at 9:30am with the Under-18 Girls clash between Ratu Latianara Secondary School and Tonga Secondary Schools.

The spotlight then shifts to the Under-18 Boys encounter at 2:00pm, where Ba Methodist High School will take on Tonga Secondary Schools in the second fixture of the day.

Both matches will be broadcast live and free-to-air on FBC TV’s FBC 2 channel, allowing fans across the country to follow the action from wherever they are.

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FBC General Manager Revenue and Relations Vijendra Kumar says the coverage reflects FBC’s ongoing commitment to promoting grassroots and school-level sport throughout Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

“School’s Rugby League provides a valuable platform for young athletes to test themselves, grow their skills, and experience the intensity of representative sport at an early level. FBC is proud to support and broadcast this event, ensuring it reaches audiences across the country and the Pacific Islands.”

Meanwhile, entry to the championship is free, and organisers is calling out to families and fans to come out in numbers and support the young players.