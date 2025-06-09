Fiji edge South Africa in Bordeaux thriller

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The Fiji Airways Fiji men 7s side finished their HSBC SVNS World Championship pool campaign in Bordeaux with a thrilling 15-12 victory over South Africa, thanks to a dramatic last-ditch tackle from Aminiasi Tuimaba.

South Africa looked certain to snatch victory in the dying seconds, only for Tuimaba to produce a try-saving tackle to deny the Blitzboks and preserve Fiji’s three-point lead.

Fiji opened the scoring through Apete Narogo before South Africa hit back to level the match. George Bose then crossed over to give Fiji a narrow lead heading into the halftime break.

The Fijians extended their advantage in the second spell, with Viuwa Naduvalo scoring to put the side firmly in control.