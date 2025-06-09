More minutes for Lukaku

Striker Romelu Lukaku continued his comeback for Belgium with 25 minutes off the bench as they enjoyed ​a 5-0 victory over 10-man Tunisia this morning.

It was a final warm-up fixture for both teams before they head to the United States for the World Cup.

Lukaku grabbed an assist, making his second ⁠international appearance in a year, having netted against Croatia ​on his return on Wednesday.

Lukaku did not make a single ​start for Napoli in Serie A this season.

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Belgium opens its World Cup Group G campaign on June 15 against Egypt in Seattle.

They ​also have Iran and New Zealand ​in their section after a favourable draw.

Tunisia is in Group F with Sweden, ​Japan and the Netherlands.

You can watch all FIFA World Cup matches on FBC channels.