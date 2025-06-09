China bans four New Zealand lawmakers over Taiwan visit

[Source: Reuters]

China has barred four New Zealand lawmakers from entering the mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau for a year after ​they visited Taiwan in May, New Zealand media reported.

The ‌New Zealand Herald newspaper said the Chinese embassy notified parliament that Laura McClure, David Wilson, and Maureen Pugh, from parties in the ruling centre-right coalition, ​and opposition Labour lawmaker Duncan Webb were subject to the ​ban.

The Chinese embassy told New Zealand parliament officials the ⁠travel ban could be reduced or waived if the lawmakers apologised ​for the trip, the Herald reported.

A spokesperson for New Zealand’s foreign ​affairs ministry did not comment directly on the lawmakers being barred, but said there is a long-standing practice of New Zealand lawmakers visiting Taiwan, and such ​visits are not inconsistent with New Zealand’s one-China policy.

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“While New Zealand ​does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, this does not preclude New Zealand ‌from ⁠maintaining trade, economic, cultural, and indigenous exchanges,” the spokesperson said.

The Chinese embassy in Wellington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A New Zealand parliament official confirmed a meeting with Chinese embassy ​representatives but did ​not disclose ⁠details.

“Any advice given to MPs is always on a confidential basis,” David Wilson, Clerk of the House ​of Representatives, said by email.

China, New Zealand’s largest ​trading partner, ⁠says Taiwan has no right to state-to-state relations, a position Taiwan rejects. Like most countries, New Zealand has no formal ties with the ⁠self-governed ​island claimed by China.

Under New Zealand’s ​constitution, members of parliament are independent of the government and make their own travel decisions ​when invited.