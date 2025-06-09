Fijiana finish pool campaign with win

[FILE]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side ended their pool campaign at the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Bordeaux on a winning note, edging Brazil 28-24 in a thrilling contest.

Needing a strong finish to build momentum heading into the knockout stages, the Fijians held off a spirited Brazilian comeback in a match that went down to the wire.

Atealite Buna Ralivanawa opened the scoring in the second minute before captain Reapi Ulunisau crossed twice in quick succession.

Ana Maria Naimasi also got on the scoresheet to help Fiji establish an early advantage.

Article continues after advertisement

Mariana Talatoka converted one of the tries, while Ulunisau added two more successful kicks.

Brazil fought back through Camilla Carvalho, Thalia Costa, who scored twice, and Yasmin Soares.