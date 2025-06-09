Men top HIV infection numbers in Fiji

[File Photo]

The 2025 National HIV statistics reveal that men accounted for 66 percent of the cases, women made up nearly 40 percent, and transgender individuals represented less than one percent.

The report also highlights that the epidemic continues to heavily affect the iTaukei population, making up 94 percent of all cases, while Fijians of Indian descent accounted for five percent, and other ethnic groups less than one percent.

Last year, there were 2,016 newly registered cases, marking the highest annual number since HIV surveillance began in the country.

There were 117 HIV-related deaths, and alarmingly, 85 percent of those deaths occurred in individuals aged 15 years and over.

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Among children aged 0 to 14 years, 17 deaths were recorded, highlighting ongoing gaps in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission services.

The highest positivity rate was recorded in the Central Division at 3.5 percent, which is consistent with having the largest testing volume and burden.

The lowest rate was in the Eastern Division, likely reflecting an underestimation due to limited targeted screening.

Between 2018 and 2021, reported HIV cases across divisions remained relatively stable, with a gradual increase in the Central and Western Divisions.

The Ministry says that beginning in 2022, there was a pronounced rise, especially in the Central and Eastern Divisions, where cases increased from 135 in 2022 to over 1,100 by 2024, reaching 1,376 in 2025.

According to the national HIV database and treatment monitoring systems, a total of 3,535 people living with HIV had been reported in Fiji by the end of 2025.

Among these individuals, 1,979 people were receiving antiretroviral therapy, and 288 had documented viral suppression.

The Ministry of Health says that despite expanded treatment coverage, the proportion of individuals with documented viral suppression remains significantly low.

It says this disparity may result from incomplete viral load monitoring, delays in viral load testing, and challenges related to treatment adherence and retention in care.