Kulas fight back in Hong Kong loss

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas went down 3-2 to hosts Hong Kong in the first of two FIFA Women’s International Friendlies last night.

Hong Kong was leading 3-nil before Fiji’s national women’s team fought back and netted two goals.

Narieta Leba scored Fiji’s first goal before Elesi Tabunase added a second to set up a tense finish, but Fiji was unable to find an equalizer.

Despite the result, coach NicolaDemaine was encouraged by the experience gained against quality opposition outside the Oceania region.

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“The game was exactly what we wanted it to be. A challenging test outside of OFC competition,” Demaine said.“We started nervously, not knowing what to expect, but developed confidence as the game progressed. That’s why we need exposure at this level.“Obviously, we aren’t happy about conceding three goals, but coming back from 3-0 down to make it 3-2 showed great resilience.”

The match also allowed Fiji to utilise all 18 players available under FIFA’s updated substitution regulations, providing valuable game time across the squad.

Among those to feature was Ulamila Rasovasova, who made her senior international debut.

“Thanks to the new FIFA rules, we were able to use 18 players in the match, giving valuable experience to the squad, including a senior debut for Ulamila Rasovasova,” Demaine said.

Demaine believes the lessons learned from the defeat will help his side improve ahead of the second and final friendly on Saturday.

“I am confident the lessons learnt will contribute to a more consistent performance in the next game.”

The two teams will meet again on Saturday in the final match of the FIFA international series.