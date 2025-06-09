Traffic relief tops budget plans

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the focus is on maintaining existing roads while progressing plans to widen major routes to ease congestion in high-traffic areas. [FILE]

Reducing traffic congestion and improving infrastructure will be key priorities in the upcoming national budget for the Ministry of Transport and Public Works.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the focus is on maintaining existing roads while progressing plans to widen major routes to ease congestion in high-traffic areas.

He says technical studies are underway, with tenders expected soon for road-widening projects, including Vatuwaqa Road, the Nadera–Laqere corridor and Princess Road.

Beyond roads, Tuisawau says the ministry is also prioritizing improvements to water infrastructure under the Water Authority of Fiji’s Water Plan 2050.

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“You can access that through the Water Authority of Fiji website, and the priorities there include additional water treatment plants and the expansion of main water lines. Not only that, but there is also a current consultancy identifying non-revenue water, which is water leakage. So, we are working towards reducing that over the next five years.”

Ro Filipe adds that rural infrastructure remains a major focus, particularly crossings, small bridges and rural roads essential for communities.

“And that is again an emphasis we are looking at in the next six months as we approach the elections. It’s not for the elections, but it’s basically basic needs for women and children that we really need to deliver on as we approach the end of our term.”

He says improving access to basic services for rural families remains a priority as government prepares its next budget.