FCS refutes claims of inmate abuse and "dark cells"

[Photo: Fiji Corrections Service/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Fiji Corrections Service has refuted claims that three inmates suffered injuries during a snap search operation and were confined in segregation without clothing.

In a statement, the FCS clarified that the planned operation was conducted in C Wing of the Maximum Correctional Centre on Monday and Tuesday as part of ongoing efforts to maintain security and prevent contraband possession.

During the operation, inmate MX Vilikesa Delana was found with a mobile phone, batteries, and a charger, while inmate MX Isaia Bobo possessed suspected contraband concealed inside a bar of washing soap.

These matters are under internal investigation and disciplinary review.

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The FCS noted that during a subsequent search on Tuesday, inmate MX Usaia Kilaiverata became verbally abusive toward officers after approaching the Officer in Charge with a personal request.

Despite being instructed to wait, he continued his disruptive behavior, physically resisted, and attempted to assault a correctional officer.

Officers responded using only the necessary and reasonable force required to safely restrain the inmate and restore order.

The inmate was subsequently segregated in accordance with established procedures.

The FCS categorically denies social media claims alleging that Kilaiverata, Delana, or Bobo were injured or stripped of clothing. Following the incident, Kilaiverata was examined by Senior Medical Officer Dr. Orisi and nursing staff.

The medical assessment confirmed he sustained no injuries and was medically cleared. No injuries were reported among officers or other inmates.

Furthermore, the FCS stated that allegations of inmates being placed in a “dark cell” without clothing are entirely false.

All segregated inmates are managed in accordance with established policies and standards governing welfare, safety, and security.