SCC pushes health sector coordination

[File Photo]

The Suva City Council has called for a stronger coordinated public health framework as Parliament considers amendments to Fiji’s public health laws.

Presenting before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, SCC Special Administrator Tevita Boseiwaqa said public health cannot be managed by a single agency and requires close coordination between multiple sectors, including local government, water authorities and environmental agencies.

He said the legislation should clearly define how institutions communicate and work together to address public health challenges effectively.

Boseiwaqa also said the framework must adopt a multi-level, multisectoral approach, linking community-level systems with provincial and divisional structures to ensure health measures reach all Fijians.

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He raised concern over the absence of a clear definition of “public health” in the proposed legislation, saying it should be properly defined to guide implementation.

Officials from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services acknowledged the gap, stating that public health is understood as the science and practice of protecting and improving community health through disease prevention, safe food and water, health promotion and emergency response.

Boseiwaqa welcomed the clarification but maintained that the Bill should explicitly require collaboration between agencies responsible for essential services such as water, sanitation and environmental management.

The SCC’s submission also includes recommendations on the composition of the Central Board of Health, overcrowding standards, waste management, environmental pollution, enforcement powers and penalties, and water safety measures.