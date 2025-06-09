Health bill to shape rural development

[Photo: PARLIAMENT OF FIJI]

The proposed Public Health Amendment Bill is being positioned as a major reform that could influence disaster preparedness, rural development, housing, water and sanitation.

Making a submission to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Acting Deputy Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development Josefa Navuku says the legislation extends beyond health and will have significant impacts on rural communities and development programmes.

Navuku adds that the Ministry is reviewing the bill and gathering feedback from its divisional and provincial offices before making a detailed submission.

He says the proposed amendments should align with the National Disaster Risk Management Act 2024 to strengthen coordination during emergencies.

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“Because this is a new Act for the Ministry, and it provides guidance not only for natural disasters, but national disasters as well. Going forward, during the next three to four months as we discuss the amendments, one of the Acts we would kindly request be considered is the spirit and the clauses of the National Disaster Risk Management Act 2024.”

Committee member Aliki Bia sought clarification on the proposed National Rural Development Policy.

“Just for confirmation or clarification, will the NRDP replace the Rural Development Framework of 2009?”

In response, Navuku says the NRDP is currently being developed based on the findings of a review of the Integrated Rural Development Framework, which was introduced in 2009 to help coordinate rural development.

He adds that they have engaged a consultant and undertaken a change management process to guide the review.

Navuku said the Ministry is developing Fiji’s first National Rural Development Policy and believes the public health reforms should be incorporated into it.