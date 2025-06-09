Prasad calls for government action on fuel tax relief

[Photo: FILE]

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the government should consider reviewing fuel taxes to provide relief across all sectors of the economy.

He says that while such measures could ease pressure on households and businesses, the government must also be transparent with the public that revenue is still needed to support vulnerable groups.

Prasad says the fuel situation remains highly volatile, with global uncertainty adding to ongoing price fluctuations.

“Maybe it’s time for the government to relook at the tax. Given the situation now, given the persistence of the war, given the continuation of the war, given that the prices are still, although yesterday it was below $100, about $95, $96, it is still very high.”

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He says Fiji’s reliance on imported fuel means the economy is directly exposed to global price changes, making relief measures important to cushion the impact.

“But I think the government’s responsibility here, and I think government is focusing on that, is to make sure that the fuel supply is there, that the economy continues to run, that people do not lose jobs, people do not lose income.”

A taxi operator says rising fuel costs are putting pressure on drivers, with most of their earnings now going toward daily operating expenses.

The NFP Leader says that while the government has implemented some cost-cutting measures, if the situation continues, they will need to relook at implementing other measures.