FBC to Broadcast Fiji Surf Pro Live from Cloudbreak

[Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will bring the 2026 Fiji Surf Pro live to audiences across Fiji and the Pacific next month, delivering world-class windsurfing action from the iconic Cloudbreak reef.

The prestigious event, which forms part of the World Wave Tour calendar, will run from June 6 to 14 and is expected to attract some of the world’s best wave windsurfers to Fiji’s internationally renowned surf break.

FBC will broadcast the competition live on FBC 2, giving local viewers front-row access to elite international competition while showcasing Fiji to a global audience through the World Wave Tour’s digital platforms.

The event is expected to begin with seeding rounds on June 9 before moving into qualifying action on June 10 and finals day on June 11, subject to weather and surf conditions. Organisers are forecasting wave faces in excess of 20 feet during the finals, setting the stage for a spectacular showdown at Cloudbreak.

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Among the headline competitors are current World No.1 Bernd Roediger of Hawaii, World No.3 Antoine Martin of Guadeloupe, World No.4 Morgan Noireaux of Hawaii and World No.5 Robby Swift of the United Kingdom.

Former Fiji Surf Pro champions Camille Juban and Baptiste Cloarec will also compete, while the women’s division features 2022 champion Jane Seman of Australia, Spain’s Maria Andrés and current World Junior No.1 Sarah Kenyon.

Adding further prestige to the competition is Australian windsurfing legend Jessica Crisp, a five-time Olympian, 23-time World Champion and Sailing Hall of Fame inductee.

FBC General Manager Television Sitiveni Halofaki said the broadcaster is proud to continue bringing major sporting events directly to viewers around the country.

“At FBC, we are committed to bringing major sporting events closer to our viewers, and we are excited to deliver live coverage of the 2026 Fiji Surf Pro on FBC 2. This event not only highlights the incredible talent of athletes from across the world but also showcases Fiji as a premier destination for international sporting competitions.”

Halofaki said viewers can look forward to experiencing all the action from one of the world’s most spectacular sporting venues.

The Fiji Surf Pro is directed by Ian Muller of Fiji Surf Co and is being staged in partnership with the Tabanivono villages of Momi and Nabilla, the traditional custodians of the Cloudbreak reef.

With final preparations underway and a major swell forecast, Fiji is once again set to take centre stage on the international windsurfing scene as the world’s best converge on Cloudbreak for one of the sport’s most anticipated events