Bainimarama, Qiliho plead not guilty

Bainimarama and Qiliho outside the Suva High Court this morning

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho have pleaded not guilty to charges of allegedly inciting mutiny at the Suva High Court.

The pair appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar this morning.

Both Bainimarama and Qiliho face two counts of allegedly inciting mutiny.

For the first count, it is alleged that between 1 January and 31 July 2023, Bainimarama sent Viber messages to Brigadier General Manoa Gadai in an attempt to incite him to take over command and overthrow the authority of the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major General Jone Kalouniwai.

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For the second count, it is alleged that between 1 July and 31 July 2023, the former Prime Minister and former COMPOL jointly spoke to several senior RFMF officers in an effort to incite them to unlawfully arrest and take over the authority of the RFMF Commander.

Justice Goundar told the two accused to sign a fresh bail application, maintaining the same bail conditions as previously set.

The matter will be recalled on the 17th of this month for a pre-trial conference.