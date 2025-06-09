Fiji records shocking 117 HIV deaths

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji recorded a tragedy last year with 117 HIV-related deaths, according to the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Alarmingly, there were 2,016 newly registered cases last year, marking the highest annual number since HIV surveillance began in the country.

The Ministry states that this spike reflects expanded testing services, improved surveillance systems, and the successful identification of previously undiagnosed infections.

In 2025, national HIV testing activity was substantial, with more than 92,000 screening tests conducted across laboratory and point-of-care platforms.

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Furthermore, while 2,717 confirmatory tests were conducted nationally, only 2,016 individuals were registered as newly diagnosed.

The Ministry noted that this discrepancy reflects repeat testing among known People Living with HIV and multiple testing encounters before formal registration.

Despite increased case detection, the Ministry stresses that late diagnosis remains a significant concern, drastically increasing the risk of HIV-related morbidity and mortality.

Consequently, HIV-related deaths remain closely linked to late presentations for care and treatment interruptions.

Ultimately, the Ministry emphasizes that strengthening the national HIV response will require sustained collaboration between healthcare providers, program managers, policymakers, community organizations, and development partners.